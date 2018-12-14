LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who operate Airbnbs and other short-terms rentals in Louisville have reason to celebrate.
Metro Council voted Thursday night against a moratorium or "ban" that would have temporarily stopped the city from issuing certain permits for short-term rentals. The ban would have impacted people looking to operate short-term rentals in homes that are not their primary residence in residential areas of the city.
"Yesterday was absolutely a win for short-term rentals in Louisville," said Johnathan Klunk, who manages short-term rentals.
Everyone has to declare a primary residence, and it's presumably the home you live in full-time. But many people purchase investment properties to use as short-term rentals with no plans to live in them. Some people who live near these so-called "non-owner-occupied" rentals have concerns about that.
"When we have a very loud wild drunken pool party next door, it's very difficult for my daughter to go out into the backyard and play," said Jeff Quigley, who lives next door to a short-term rental. "We don't have that sense of community immediately next door."
The city's planning commission is currently mulling over new proposed regulations for short-term rentals. Some Metro Council members wanted to call a "time out" on issuing certain permits until new rules are approved.
"There are no real meaningful protections for neighborhoods within the current framework, and until those are established, it's very dangerous to continue to give out permit," Quigley said.
Since the temporary ban was struck down, people can continue applying for the permits while the new rules are under review by the planning commission.
"This sent a very clear message to them that short term rentals are here to stay," Klunk said.
The city's planning commission will meet again on Jan. 24 to continue a public hearing on the proposed regulation changes. Metro Council will have the final say.
