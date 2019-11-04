LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials hope they can secure a $100 million federal grant to revitalize a Louisville Public Housing Complex.
The Louisville Metro Council's Budget Committee has passed an ordinance o apply for the loan, which would transform City View Park Apartments in the Russell Neighborhood. The full council has yet to vote on the plan.
Deborah Todd, longtime City View Park resident, said, "We were overdo a redo."
Todd, the self-proclaimed mayor of City View Park Apartments, said that after watching construction crews demolish and start to rebuild Beecher Terrace, which is across the street, she started making phone calls.
"I went to the city, I went to (Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith) and I told her we need your help."
Sexton Smith, D-4, represents the area and said, "They're all going to be renovated.
Sexton Smith said the federal grant money would be used to renovate the 50-year old public housing complex.
"Each unit will have their heating and air conditioning upgraded, the bathrooms, the kitchens, the doors, the carpeting, the paintings and also, three of our playgrounds," she said.
While committee members approved the ordinance last week, Sexton Smith said it had been under discussion for a long time.
"There have been many meetings with the owners of this development over the last year to make sure all of the neighbors and residents' questions are answered and taken into consideration," he said.
The plan is to renovate 120 units at a time.
Todd, who has helped share the news with neighbors, said, "They're very excited. They're just tired of waiting."
And instead of being moved to other parts of the city, they'll be moved to empty units.
Todd said she'll be there to "keep an eye on it."
The full council is expected to vote on the ordinance on Thursday.
