LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for Louisville's Belle.
Thursday, Metro Council's budget committee signed off on emergency funding for the Belle of Louisville.
The historic riverboat needed $725,000 to stay afloat after COVID-19 hurt its ticket sales.
It will need more emergency funding next year to continue its recovery. But, councilmembers have said they're committed to helping.
Cruises have already resumed for both the Belle and the Mary M. Miller riverboat. For events and ticketing information, click here.
