LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council has voted to close more than 1,000 feet of 4th Street to allow for the expansion of Churchill Downs.
The council on Thursday voted unanimously to close the space between Oakdale and Winn avenues.
Churchill Downs is building an $8 million equine medical center, but neighbors have mixed feelings about the expansion.
"They have already swallowed it up, it's already built," James Copeland told WDRB News.
Colin Clark, who owns property near Churchill Downs, is more on board with the idea.
"I think it's a great thing for the area," Clark said. "I think it's a great thing for the city to see Churchill Downs take over more of the area around here. It's only gonna increase property value."
The medical center is expected to be done by March 2020.
Related Stories:
- Churchill Downs proposal to close part of 4th Street gets unanimous 'yes' vote from Planning Commission
- Metro committee votes to close part of 4th Street near Churchill Downs
- Thoroughbreds vs. thoroughfares: Committee hears from Churchill Downs, neighbors on proposed road closure
- Neighbors voice concerns with Churchill Downs' plan to permanently close part of South Fourth Street
- Churchill Downs applying for permit to permanently close part of South 4th Street
- SUNDAY EDITION | Churchill Downs’ expanded footprint leaves remnants of a neighborhood
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.