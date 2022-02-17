LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council voted Thursday evening to make it illegal to rent a hotel room in Louisville for less than 12 hours.
It will now be against the law to charge an hourly rate for a room or a flat fee for a room for that short amount of time.
The idea is to help prevent human trafficking.
The law doesn't apply to rental rooms that are used for conventions, meetings or people accessing medical outpatient care or if someone has a layover in the city.
"This ordinance really attempts to curtail some of the illicit activities that occur at hotels and that are draining recourses with LMPD and create more risk for neighborhoods," Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, said.
A first time offender would be fined $500. If it happens again, the penalty would be $1,000. The money collected would create a youth housing fund to help prevent people from being trafficked.
