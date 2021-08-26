LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The debate over whether or not cars should be allowed to go through the Cherokee Park Scenic Loop comes to an end.
Louisville Metro Council on Thursday voted 19-5 to reopen all of the roads through the park to traffic.
In April 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the city closed the park's roads in an effort to limit gatherings.
In June, city leaders came to a compromise where some of the roads were reopened, while others remained closed.
Tuesday, the Council Parks Committee voted in favor of reopening the roads. The issue then went to the full council on Thursday to decide if all of the roads should reopen.
"This park has been a cut-through traffic area for a very long time," Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said. "If you have walked through the Scenic Loop, you have seen speeding cars cutting through, not enjoying the scenic beauty of Cherokee Park, but cutting through from one area to another."
Some council members noted that they've heard people complain about traffic in the park. But others said all city residents pay taxes for the park and should be able to drive there to enjoy it.
There were concerns by some council members that limited traffic would cause accessibility issues for the handicapped and elderly, making it difficult for them to use the park.
Following the vote, the roads are expected to reopen within the next few days.
