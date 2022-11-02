LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the last year, several businesses in downtown Louisville have experienced robberies. And as a response, Louisville Metro Police will begin resuming its normal duties.
In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walked back on special orders put in place in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many business owners and drivers complained at the time, as officers wouldn't respond to certain 911 calls like car crashes and most business break-ins.
A month after the initial orders were put into place, LMPD revised the policy and resumed responding to burglar alarms, citing criminals "taking advantage of the pandemic" after concerns from the community.
Monday's memo said the change is due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases and a desire to return to more normal duties.
Metro Councilman Mark Fox he said he agrees with the department's decision to return to its original policy and wants to see more officers patrolling the streets.
"In the downtown business district they have bikes (and) they have all-terrain vehicles," Fox said. "We bought them as a council and we funded them as a council and we've given them a pay increase as a council. Now, it's time to go out and earn your money."
The update on Monday states officers will now be dispatched out to theft calls over $10,000 (excluding stolen vehicles), all traffic accidents and collisions as well as burglary alarms and calls.
In a statement Tuesday, the River City FOP said the move will " allow the department to respond to all calls for service from our community, to more effectively deploy officers to combat violent crime."
