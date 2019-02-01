LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman is warning that Louisville is facing a financial crisis.
Councilman Brent Ackerson said he and other members were informed that Mayor Greg Fischer expects a $35 million hole in this year's budget. It's due to pension obligations.
Ackerson said the council members will be looking at two options: a tax increase on insurance premiums going from 5 to 10 percent or drastic cuts to services like police and fire protection and garbage pick-up.
Ackerson said public input is wanted on this. To offer your opinion, email brent.ackerson@louisvilleky.gov.
