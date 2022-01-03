LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville councilwoman is hearing from neighbors with property damaged by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.
Nicole George, who represents District 21, says the gunfire can be damaging to the community.
"Shooting a gun in the air, again when you're in a dense area in a community like the neighborhoods that I serve, is dangerous and has real impact and consequences to neighbors," George said.
Several residents in her district have shared photos of gunfire damage to their cars, homes and businesses. Others have shared stories of the anxiety and fear they experience when gunfire erupts near their homes.
George is hoping to collect more photos and stories to eventually share more about the impact celebratory gunfire can have on communities.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.