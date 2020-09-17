LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Council members plan to introduce an amendment to a resolution considering confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer during Thursday's council meeting.
The amendment, proposed by Council President (D) David James and caucus chair (D) Markus Winkler, replaces language that the council has no confidence in the mayor and instead lays out a series of steps that Fischer should take to gain confidence back.
"I think it's important that we have a path forward and that we hold the mayor accountable to that path forward," James said.
Last week, members of the council Public Safety Committee moved the no-confidence resolution onto the full council after a 3-3 tie and no recommendation.
The resolution, filed in August by seven Republican council members, would not force Fischer's resignation. Rather, it would only serve as an expression of the council's opinion.
The amendment to the resolution lists a long series of steps the sponsors believe Fischer should take to gain public trust back.
Some of the steps include:
- Working with Kentucky Attorney General to ensure the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee investigations are released to the public in full
- Create an ombudsman position
- Supply a "public accounting" of internal LMPD investigations and make sure they are completed in a timely manner
- Ensure the demographic make up of Metro government employees matches that of the city
- Create plan to increase code enforcement acitivty
- Complete top-to-bottom review of LMPD by Dec. 31
- Finish and have in place a new FOP contract by Dec. 31st
- Create a "director-level" position at Louisville Forward to concentrate on economic development in disenfranchised areas of the city
The amendment is likely to receive pushback from council Republicans that first sponsored the no-confidence resolution and have repeatedly called for Fischer's resignation.
"It really comes down to the question of, is two more years of this going to get us to where we need to be?" Councilman (R) Kevin Kramer said. "We need a mayor who's ready to lead as soon as we can get going again. And the folks that he is supposed to lead don't believe in him. They don't trust him. They don't think he can get it done. Whether he was the guy at one point in time, I don't know, but I just don't see him having the support that he is going to need going forward."
Shortly after the resolution passed the council committee, Fischer issued a public apology.
"These are challenging times for our city. I know that I’ve made mistakes and I’ve disappointed some. I am deeply sorry for that, and most importantly, I am sorry for the tragic death of Breonna Taylor," Fischer wrote in a statement. "My team and I are working hard every day to address the challenges we face, including the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the economic downturn, the increase in violent crime, and the protests for racial justice. As Mayor, I have responsibility for leading that work, but no one person, and no one team, can do it all alone.
"This resolution further divides us at a time when we must work together, and I humbly ask for greater partnership with the Council as we move ahead to improve our city."
James said that further partnership has not happened. On Monday, Fischer announced a $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor. Fischer did no consult or make Metro Council aware of the settlement prior to the announcement, James said.
"He's not required by law to notify us of a settlement like this but due to the significance of that particular settlement I think that it would have been wise to at least talk to the council leadership about his intent to settle that," James said.
The council is set to consider the resolution and amendment Thursday night.
Read the proposed amendment below:
