LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control in west Louisville, a Louisville Metro Councilwoman has set up two testing sites this week.
Ahead of the holidays, Councilwoman Donna Purvis set up a drive-thru testing site at Lannan Park, where she says 121 tests were given last week.
Purvis announced two new locations on Sunday that will be set up this week.
On Monday, testing will be available at Bather Park near West Market Street and Southwestern Parkway from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, another testing site will be set up at Lannan Park again at 27th Street and Northwestern Parkway, also from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Both sites will conduct the saliva test, and it is expected that you will receive your results within 48 hours.
"I can think of no better New Year’s Resolution than to take the steps necessary to keep you and your family safe and healthy going into 2021. Get tested!" Purvis said.
An ID and a health insurance card is required for the test; however, people without health insurance will still be tested. The sites will also test children.
