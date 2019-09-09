LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers from LMPD’s Second Division spent the evening going door to door in the Shawnee neighborhood.
It was an important mission, but officers weren't were not looking for anyone who was in trouble with the law. It was part of a community walk organized by one of the newest members of Metro Council.
Some of the Shawnee residents weren't expecting a visit from police, but they appreciated seeing officers walking the street. Two of them, Lerenza and Alberta Jones, have a lot of concerns about the recent crime and violence around them.
"I'm thinking the more police we see down here, maybe it'll stop all the crime," Alberta Jone said.
"Maybe that'll take care of some of all this badness that we got around here," Lerenza Jones added.
On Monday, the couple joined LMPD officers, Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis and some other concerned citizens.
"I am hoping it will reduce the attempt of crime," Purvis said. "It's not necessarily going to solve crime, but it is the start of something."
Purvis represents part of the Shawnee neighborhood and invited officers from LMPD's Second Division to be part of her first community walk.
"I sat down in their living rooms, on the porches and talked to them about their concerns," Purvis said, adding that the walk was part of a campaign promise she made in November. "I promised them that I would be back, and that's exactly what I'm doing. I'm living up to that promise."
The walk started with a few dozen people outside Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 38th and Market Streets.
After a short prayer, the walk moved south on 38th Street.
Purvis hopes the walk helped ease some of the concerns.
"I think it will give them a comfort feeling of saying, 'Hey, you know, they're not against us," she said. "They are actually here to work with us, to help us.' "
Purvis said the plan is for Monday's community walk to be the first of many.
