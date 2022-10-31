LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis introduced a resolution Monday that would transform a vacant 5-acre property in the Russell neighborhood in west Louisville.
The rectangular lot — outlined by 30th and 31st streets to the east and west and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Madison Street to the north and south — is currently owned by the city and was acquired originally to offer "wealth-building opportunities" to west Louisville residents, Purvis said Monday.
The resolution calls for the land to be declared a "surplus" and then transferred to the organization Russell: A Place of Promise (RPOP), which was created in 2018 in partnership with the city.
Earlier this summer, the city heard several pitches for the future of the property, everything from a travel baseball program to affordable housing to a bowling alley and even a new all-girls school within Jefferson County Public Schools. Purvis said many candidates remain possible for the land.
"There are ... a lot of businesses that are competing to be right here at this space," she said Monday.
Patricia Clay, who lives in the Russell neighborhood, said they want to build wealth in the area.
"It would be wonderful to have people here that are generally interested in what we're all doing," she said.
The property at 30th and Madison streets was once a cigar manufacturing operation before it housed several other industrial businesses. RPOP hopes to turn it into a "mix of office, retail, restaurant and intergenerational community uses, including green space," Purvis said.
The donation would create several businesses, bringing and keeping dollars and opportunities in the Russell neighborhood, particularly given the site's proximity to the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex.
"If you live two blocks east, west, north, south, you're gonna come here to the coffee shop. You're gonna come here to the bookstore," Purvis said. "This is the right spot to be at the right time.
Metro Council's Labor and Economic Development Committee will hear Purvis' resolution at 3 p.m. Tuesday. If it passes, it'll move onto the full council.
