LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilwoman Nicole George wants her constituents to be proactive if they hear celebratory gunfire during the Fourth of July holiday.
George is leaving door hangers throughout District 21, which is mostly made up of south Louisville. One resident in the area has a .45-caliber bullet laying in his street from last year.
"Celebratory gunfire does pose a real safety issue in the community," George said. "Last New Year's Eve, we had a situation just a few streets over from where we are today where a 9-year-old girl was sitting on her sofa for New Year's Eve, and a bullet went through the living room."
If you hear gunfire and don't want to call 911, you can always call LMPD's tip line, where you can remain anonymous. That number is 574-LMPD.
