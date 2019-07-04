LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Fireworks or gunfire? In some Louisville neighborhoods, that's a hard question to answer.
Celebratory gunfire happens a lot across Louisville, especially around holidays. LMPD said it's a bad idea, and it can ultimately be deadly.
Steve Crick is scarred in some sense after witnessing celebratory shots fired not far from his front door.
"They were shooting into the ground," Crick said. "Not knowing these people, I didn't know if everyone was shooting into the ground. It was concerning."
He's also heard the horror stories and knows how serious, what some perceive as innocent fun, can be. So has the Metro Councilwoman who represents him and his neighbors.
"Celebratory gunfire is a real safety issue in the community," District 21 Metro Councilwoman Nicole George said.
In the days before Independence Day, she went house to house putting informational hangers on doors, detailing the dangers.
"I think it's an admirable thing to do," Crick said.
The warnings are out there, and local officials are watching, which gives Crick some reassurance celebrations close to home will stay safe.
If you hear gunfire and don't want to call 911, you can always call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.