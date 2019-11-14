LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County’s first group of Advanced EMTs was promoted Thursday at a ceremony hosted by Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
The department started planning three years ago to create this new level of emergency care between a basic EMT and a paramedic. This will allow the 12 newly certified Advanced EMTs to provide advanced services they were not allowed to before.
“They can administer medications for diabetic emergencies, start IVs ... they can use some different equipment that we have to help patients with breathing problems,” Maj. Erin Spyrka said.
There is a nationwide shortage of paramedics, so Spyrka said the department has been trying to maintain the city’s high level of service by offering their own academies, including this specialized EMT status.
“We don’t have the ability to have paramedics in all of our ambulances,” she said. “So this will give us a higher level of care for those ambulances that don’t currently have paramedics in them.”
The department plans to start the next Advanced EMT class early next year.
At Thursday’s promotion ceremony, two of the Advanced EMT and two other EMS workers were also promoted to the rank of captain.
