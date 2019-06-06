LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Members of Metro government said they will not stop fighting to find ways to open Louisville's public pools for the summer.
The Metro Parks and Sustainability Committee met Thursday with Dana Kasler, director for Metro Parks and Recreation. It was a regularly scheduled meeting, but most of the questions revolved around the department's budget, golf courses and pools.
When discussing Mayor Greg Fischer's decision to close the city's pools for the summer, committee chairperson Cindi Fowler voiced her frustration.
"We hear so much about our compassionate city," said Fowler, (D) District 14. "And this is one of the most uncompassionate things I have seen our city do. I am very upset that we would do that to kids that are sitting in a second- or third-floor apartment with a box fan and have no way to get out of the heat."
After Fischer announced the city's pools would remain closed for the summer, private donors came forward with $100,000. The mayor then announced the funds would be used to provide other options, such as restricted swim hours at two local YMCA locations.
For those in her district, Fowler said those options will not cut it.
"It's important that we remember why we're here, and I think services to our community is part of that," she said. "And we just need to get our priorities straight."
Fowler asked Kasler why the private donations could not have helped reopen the city's pools, instead of providing the indoor options. Kasler said it might be too late in the season to get the city's pools ready, even with the donations.
"Each pool takes two to three weeks to paint and get ready to open," he said. "And that's with nothing going wrong, like pumps, filters, things of that nature."
Kasler also said the department does not have enough life guards hired or trained to cover the pools.
District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith asked Kasler if the council found the funding and lifeguards needed to keep the pools open, would he use the funds to do that.
"I don't think we're saying no to any offers," Kasler answered. "We're just on a time crunch that, by the time we get them open, we're talking about being open for maybe two or three weeks. If that happens. Just by the schedule to get these pools opened. Again, two to three weeks minimum. But I'm not saying no."
Sexton Smith commended Kasler for his optimism and willingness to be open to options.
"We are not giving up on this," Fowler said. "Even if it's only open three or four weeks, that's better than a three-hour day every other Saturday for the people in my district and the surrounding districts."
To watch the meeting in its entirety, click here.
