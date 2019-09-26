LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has started talking about how it will deal with climate change.
Metro Government is putting together what it calls a climate adaption plan. At the University of Louisville's Eckstrom Library on Thursday, city officials held the first of three open houses to talk about the impact climate change is having and to get ideas from the public on what the city should do about it.
Those putting together the plan said it's important for everyone to be involved.
"Major climate events that are occurring, how we react to this in our community, what we do in our everyday life, what sort of pressures that we can put on institutions or our local government, that affects all of us," said Gretchen Milliken, office director of Metro Advanced Planning and Sustainability.
There is another climate change open house happening until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Russell Vision Development Center on West Jefferson Street. The third will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Northeast Library.
