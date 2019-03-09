LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Effective immediately, Louisville Metro Government is suspending work on all "debt-funded capital projects" from this year's budget.
The Saturday announcement from Mayor Greg Fischer's office came after a 18-8 Metro Council vote on Thursday to table the "bond ordinance that would fund the projects," a vote Fischer's office described in a news release as "deeply troubling."
The $83 million bond ordinance had already been approved twice by the council, according that news release. The initial approval of the bond ordinance came when the council passed the city's 2019 budget in June, while the second came in July when the bond reimbursement ordinance was approved.
Those bonds would help pay for various projects including the Northeast Regional Library, the Louisville Urban League's Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood, as well as paving and creating sidewalks around the city.
Officials say $19.3 million of that money has already been spent, with another $19 million set aside to pay contractors for "work in progress."
Fischer's office says they are concerned how the vote will impact these projects, Louisville's relationship with contractors and the city's financial reputation, saying it "creates the possibility of damages and/or losing vendors who cannot wait for a decision," and "jeopardizes previously authorized capital projects."
Those concerns come after Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Matt Golden advised Fischer and Metro Council President David James of the possibility of legal risks and potential "significant" consequences of tabling the ordinance, urging them to consider a termination or suspension of the contracts for those projects.
But, some Metro Council members said the vote was in an effort to slow spending and avoid increasing the city's debt. Fischer added "putting the fiscal credibility of Louisville Metro Government on the line is not the way" to handle spending disagreements between Metro government and Metro Council.
