LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indoor dining is not allowed in the most recent round of state-wide coronavirus restrictions, but the Metro Louisville Department of Public Health wants to make sure restaurants with outdoor dining options are still following the rules.
Since the start of the pandemic, the health department has issued hundreds of corrective orders to restaurants, bars and businesses. Around one fifth of those have been in the last two weeks or so.
“We’re really at a position right now where it is very dangerous to share any kind of space. I will say 100% that we are in a situation where we are in a free fall of infection in Louisville. And you really need to be taking care,” said Nick Hart, the environmental health manager for the health department.
In an attempt to curb the surge of coronavirus cases in Kentucky, the Gov. Andy Beshear outlined new restrictions for restaurants and bars through at least the middle of December. Indoor dining and service is prohibited, but outdoor dining along with to-go, curbside and delivery options are still allowed.
“So the intent behind this is to not create indoor areas where the exhalation of our breath can build up to such a level where it’s going to create a dangerous environment for further infection,” Hart said. “We need to ensure the public’s health. And we need to provide opportunities for economic activity where it is as safe as possible for customers as well as businesses.”
Tents, awnings, and igloos have been popping up in parking lots and on sidewalks for moths in an attempt to allow safe outdoor dining options for restaurant and bar goers. However, Hart said there is unfortunately still some confusion as to what is considered outdoor.
“So you can be on a patio or a parking lot. Those outdoor dining areas are allowed to be covered with a tent to provide some protection from the elements. And it's considered outdoor if no more than 50% of the perimeter is covered with walls,” Hart said.
Hart suggested the following options would be considered safe outdoor dining experiences:
- Open patios, parking lots, sidewalks
- Tents with no walls
- Tents with no more than 50% walls
Hart suggested the following would not meet outdoor safety requirements:
- Tents fully enclosed by walls
- Inside with garage doors open
Hart adds that it is also not okay for establishments to use the “events” category in the restrictions as a loophole to serve up to 25 guests.
“It can be very challenging to apply this guidance on every single type of venue,” he said.
Stand-alone igloos or bubbles have also been popping up outside restaurants and bars. The governor said the state is reviewing this specific category to make sure guidelines are consistent across the commonwealth.
If a restaurant or bar is not following the rules, the health department has the authority to inspect it and issue corrective orders or citations.
"So in the past, the majority of our response was complaint-driven. Now our response is more surveillance-driven,” Hart said.
Since March, the health department issued 500 corrective orders to restaurant, bar and business owners. With the recent strategy switch, 100 of those orders have been issued in the last 16 days.
Once a corrective order is issued, a follow-up inspection is scheduled. Hart said the department expects full cooperation with the state-issued guidelines, which is required for an establishment to continue to conduct business under the Healthy at Work order. The health department also has the authority to issue citations for non-compliance with wearing masks based on the governor’s executive order.
“Please remember the intent here,” Hart said. “We’re not only protecting the customer’s health and safety. We’re protecting employee health and safety.”
Click here to read the state-issued Healthy at Work guidelines. And click here to read the most recent executive order and restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.