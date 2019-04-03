LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is asking the city's unions to freeze worker wages.
A letter was sent out Tuesday by the director of human resources asking wages to be frozen for fiscal year 2020. Non-union employees will also see no increase.
The unions still have to vote on the proposal.
The city is asking the unions to give it a response by Friday.
Louisville is facing a $65 million budget deficit because of the pension problem. Metro Council did not pass Mayor Greg Fischer's budget proposal last month, which would have doubled the city's tax on some insurance premiums while implementing some budget cuts over the next four years.
