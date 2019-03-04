Police lights

2019 Metro Louisville Homicide Database

Date Victim Victim Age Location Arrest Background
Jan. 1, 2019 Kentrell Morris 27 2921 W. Kentucky St. Open Case Morris was found shot and killed near Cole's Place around 3:30 a.m.
Jan. 7, 2019 Richard Harper 18 655 S. 43rd St. Open Case Harper was shot while waiting for the bus. He died later that day at University Hospital.
Jan. 7, 2019 Damani Dulaney 19 3899 Lees Lane Open Case Dulaney was found shot and killed inside a car at Riverside Gardens Park.
Jan. 15, 2019 Carlos Catalan 23 4020 Pixley Way Tayshon Caudell Catalan was shot and killed during a drug deal, per court records.
Feb. 3, 2019 Aqeel Salem Alshemary 47 1704 Ivy Ridge Lane Open Case Alshemary was found shot and later died at University Hospital.
Feb. 6, 2019 Alan Luther II 47 2707 S. Sixth St. Open Case Luther was found shot outside and later died at University Hospital.
Feb. 16, 2019 Brian Price 41 1031 Everett Ave. Open Case Price was found shot and killed inside his own apartment in the Highlands.
Feb. 21, 2019 Levolia Smiley 57 628 S. 42nd St. Open Case Smiley was found shot to death and burned in an alley.
Feb. 23, 2019 Jose Munoz 25 4811 Outer Loop Devone Briggs Munoz was shot during an argument inside of an Olive Garden restaurant.
March 1, 2019 Mark Marcum 62 4300 Stoltz Ct. Leslie Marcum Mark Marcum was shot and killed by his brother, LMPD said.

