2019 Metro Louisville Homicide Database
|Date
|Victim
|Victim Age
|Location
|Arrest
|Background
|Jan. 1, 2019
|Kentrell Morris
|27
|2921 W. Kentucky St.
|Open Case
|Morris was found shot and killed near Cole's Place around 3:30 a.m.
|Jan. 7, 2019
|Richard Harper
|18
|655 S. 43rd St.
|Open Case
|Harper was shot while waiting for the bus. He died later that day at University Hospital.
|Jan. 7, 2019
|Damani Dulaney
|19
|3899 Lees Lane
|Open Case
|Dulaney was found shot and killed inside a car at Riverside Gardens Park.
|Jan. 15, 2019
|Carlos Catalan
|23
|4020 Pixley Way
|Tayshon Caudell
|Catalan was shot and killed during a drug deal, per court records.
|Feb. 3, 2019
|Aqeel Salem Alshemary
|47
|1704 Ivy Ridge Lane
|Open Case
|Alshemary was found shot and later died at University Hospital.
|Feb. 6, 2019
|Alan Luther II
|47
|2707 S. Sixth St.
|Open Case
|Luther was found shot outside and later died at University Hospital.
|Feb. 16, 2019
|Brian Price
|41
|1031 Everett Ave.
|Open Case
|Price was found shot and killed inside his own apartment in the Highlands.
|Feb. 21, 2019
|Levolia Smiley
|57
|628 S. 42nd St.
|Open Case
|Smiley was found shot to death and burned in an alley.
|Feb. 23, 2019
|Jose Munoz
|25
|4811 Outer Loop
|Devone Briggs
|Munoz was shot during an argument inside of an Olive Garden restaurant.
|March 1, 2019
|Mark Marcum
|62
|4300 Stoltz Ct.
|Leslie Marcum
|Mark Marcum was shot and killed by his brother, LMPD said.
