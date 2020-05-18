LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is making sure resources and crews are available to handle the approaching mosquito season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The mosquito abatement team has four crew members this year to handle all the pre-treatments, traps, tests and fogging treatments. The department will also provide seasonal workers to support the team.
“The last thing we need is a mosquito-borne disease outbreak to go along with the pandemic that we’re fighting,” said Connie Mendel, the deputy director for the Metro health department.
The team has already started to pre-treat some known hotspot areas with larvicide in an attempt to prevent larvae from ever hatching into adult mosquitoes that bite and spread potentially serious diseases, like the West Nile virus.
“West Nile virus is unfortunately endemic in our area,” Mendel said. “So what that means is every year we collect mosquitoes that test positive to West Nile. Mosquitoes, as everyone knows, are able to transmit West Nile to humans. And it can be very serious. So we’re trying to control the mosquito population to prevent people from becoming ill.”
The department switches from pre-treatments to trapping and testing mosquitoes during the summer and fall. Based on the results from the adult mosquito lab tests, the department will treat and fog areas where those mosquitoes are most densely populated.
Any water that stands for seven days or longer is capable of breeding mosquitoes. So Mendel said there are things families can do to help prevent that from happening.
“As we’re getting all this rain, check around your yards," Mendel said. "Look for anything that’s holding water, like kids toys, fountains, bird baths, gutters, flower pots. And unfortunately, as the mosquitoes start to come out, everyone needs to protect themselves by using an insect repellent, something that’s EPA registered."
The department asks if you see or notice a mosquito trap in your area, do not touch or disturb it. The trap will not harm you, pets, or your yard.
“Those traps will sometimes be hanging from trees,” Mendel said. “They’re just a little fan and net mechanism. There are no pesticides. There are no chemical in those.”
If you have any concerns about mosquitoes in your area, call Metro 311.
