LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen LMPD oficer is being honored on the anniversary of his ultimate sacrifice.
This week, Metro Louisville will celebrate the life and legacy of Officer Nick Rodman.
"He did so many wonderful things as a police officer," said Ashley Rodman, Nick Rodman's widow.
Ashley Rodman is still learning a lot about her husband.
"We heard so many stories about a woman that he had helped," she said. "A lot of these stories that I heard about him helping at work, I didn't know any of these stories. I'm not surprised by them, but I didn't know."
She heard them mostly from the people Nick Rodman was sworn to serve and protect. She heard one story in which her husband not only helped victim's of domestic violence find shelter at the Center for Women and Families, but he also donated time and money and stayed in contact.
"She was pregnant, she was cold, she had just gotten into an argument with the father of her child," Ashley Rodman recalled. "It just really touched my heart. That's why he wanted to be a police officers, to make a difference, and he really did."
Last week, LMPD's Ninth Mobile United donated 4,000 pounds of food to the Center for Women and Families, in honor of Nick Rodman.
"I really believe he could have made an even bigger difference had he not been killed," Ashley Rodman said.
Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty in May 2017. Since then, the honors have included an annual Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble, a street renamed in his honor and much more.
"It has been so loving and so kind what everyone has done," Ashley Rodman said. "The fact that everyone has gone above and beyond to honor Nick and take care of our family and to take care of us — It means the world."
It has all be very eye-opening for Ashley Rodman and her family.
"It really kind of hit me that, not only did me and the family and kids lose Nick, the city of Louisville did too," she said.
And that's why family members recently launched the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation. They see it as a chance to continue the fallen hero's mission.
"It has been absolutely devastating, but I really just wanted to come up with a way to honor Nick's life," Ashley Rodman said.
Employees at Sandy's Florist on Portland Avenue tied bows and prepared flowers Thursday afternoon that will be part of a permanent fallen officer memorial at the First Division.
Lt. James Itschner said the memorial, the blue ribbons outside the division and every other honer are all well deserved, but it doesn't surprise him that Nick Rodman's family is focused on the giving part of the officer's life and legacy.
"It think that's just something that's ingrained in the Rodman family," Itschner said. "You can't make that stuff up. You can't teach that stuff. It's just within them."
"I feel like Nick would be so proud," Ashley Rodman added. "He loved Louisville so much, and for Louisville to return that love onto his family after such a horrible tragedy, I know that he would be so proud."
Ashley Rodman said the Metro Police Foundation has also been very supportive since her husband's death. That's why she donated founds the the second annual gold scramble to the police foundation.
There will be a private wreath laying ceremony at Cave Hill Cemetery on Friday afternoon. The public is invited to the dedication outside the First Division.
Related Stories:
- A year after Officer Nick Rodman's death, his family and LMPD carry on to honor his legacy
- Man charged with LMPD officer's murder says of fatal chase: 'I can't stand getting caught'
- Man who hit and killed LMPD officer drove 78 mph, drunk, through west Louisville, police say
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.