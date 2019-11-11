LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial is being created to honor two fallen Louisville Metro Police officers.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money to purchase the memorial, which will honor Officer Peter Grignon and Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Both officers served in the Second Division and died in the line of duty.
Grignon's widow, Rebecca Grignon Reker, said she still feels the pain of her greatest loss nearly 15 years ago.
"The biggest fear that I had, and that all families have when a loved one sacrifices their life, is that they will be forgotten," Grignon Reker said. "It really means a lot that he is not forgotten, that he continues to be apart of the family and so do I."
Lt. Donny Burbrink also served in the Second Division and said in addition to the memorial, there will be plaques inside to honor the heroes and send a message to fellow officers.
"We wanted to do something to actually remember them in a meaningful way," Burbrink said. "So every time that they go through that hallway, they will actually pass both Deidre and Peter."
Once the money has been raised, it will take about three months to get the memorial in place.
