LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works worked Monday to clear out a homeless camp on Lexington Road.
Workers cleared the site and all people living within the camp. Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said at one point roughly 15 to 20 people lived at the camp on Lexington Road.
Hollander said it's important for people to understand that when camps are cleared, the people do not disappear but move elsewhere.
"This is not a permanent solution ... It's really just moving unsafe and unsanitary conditions to places where it's less visible," Hollander said. "What we really need is more supportive affordable housing in the community. We're working hard to do that but it's a crucial need for Louisville."
The city did give those living in the camp 21 days notice before the cleaning. Louisville officials are working with the Saint John Center Outreach Team to help anyone that was living in the camp.
