LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will host an open house later this month to collect public input on a potential road diet project for part of Lexington Road.
A section of the road between Grinstead Drive and Alta Vista Road is currently shut down as part of a Louisville Water Company project. The road will need to be repaved and re-striped once that project finishes up, so city leaders suggested this could be a good opportunity to reconfigure the driving pattern.
Currently, the section of road is two lanes in both directions. The idea would be to drop it down to one lane in each direction, add a designated turn lane in the center and add bike lanes on both sides.
This is not a new concept. Lexington Road from Grinstead Drive to Payne Street has already been reconfigured with the same pattern.
Metro Councilman Bill Hollander said while that project received a lot of initial backlash and hesitation, it has proved successful in improving safety along that stretch. He said the idea would be to continue that pattern up the road.
“We can either put it back the way it is, which is something that creates a lot of concern and complaints to me about speed along there and difficulty crossing the street — really some unsafe conditions," he said. "Or we can do something different, which we think will be a safer road."
If the plan moves forward, crews would plan to re-stripe the road by the end of April once the Louisville Water Company is finished working in the area.
It's still just an idea right now, so the departments are holding an open house from 5-7 p.m. on March 25 at the Girl Scouts building on Lexington Road.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.