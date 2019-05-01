LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an employee with Metro Public Works is facing a felony charge for stealing from his employer.
According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Thomas Toebbe is accused of stealing property from the agency over several months, selling it, then pocketing the profits.
Lamont Washington, a spokesman for LMPD, says Toebbe stole 1,000 paintbrushes. The value of the property is estimated to be above $500.
Police say when confronted about the missing paintbrushes, he admitted to the thefts.
He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with theft.
