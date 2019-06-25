LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dark, dirty and well-used part of River Road that runs under I-64 and the Belvedere is about to get a $500,000 facelift.
Metro Public Works and the Office of Advanced Planning are hosting open houses to show off the initial design plans and gain input from the public Tuesday and Wednesday. The improvement project would cover River Road from Third Street to Seventh Street by removing a traffic lane and adding more space for pedestrians and cyclists.
The project manager with Metro Public Works, James Maynard, said the improvements are needed and will make the area safer for everyone. Currently, walkers, runners and cyclists have to weave in and out of the pillars and concrete barriers. Part of the plan includes getting rid of the westbound traffic lane that is closest to the river. Knocking westbound traffic down to one lane will give enough space to widen the bike path and make more room for pedestrians.
Maynard said traffic studies show that this should not back up traffic, but it should actually help keep traffic moving. The current plan includes adding a traffic light at Sixth Street.
“You put a signal in, you can prioritize all those signals to make that movement faster," Maynard said. "So it’s counter intuitive, but you can actually eliminate a lane and make it better.”
Eastbound traffic will still have two lanes.
The initial design plans also include adding more lighting and artwork. But the plans can change based on public input. Maynard said he hopes to learn at these open houses whether people want some kind of barrier between pedestrians and traffic, or if people would want just a median or a shoulder.
To see the plans and provide input, you can attend the public open houses Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Museum of Arts and Crafts on West Main Street.
The majority of the funding is coming from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). Of the $500,000 expected budget, the state will cover 80%, and Louisville Metro Government will have to cover the remaining 20%. This project was pre-approved in 2018.
This goal is this project will line up with the future River Road West extension project and help connect Waterfront Park with Waterfront Park Phase IV.
