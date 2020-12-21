LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening.
MetroSafe told WDRB News the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Utah Avenue, which is near Taylor Boulevard and Churchill Downs, at 6:11 p.m.
Once on scene, responding officers located one victim, according to MetroSafe.
No other information was immediately available.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene.
This story will be updated.
