LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A girl and a man were shot while in a car Thursday afternoon in west Louisville, a Metrosafe official said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and "appear to have non-life threatening injuries," according to Louisville Metro Police Department.
Authorities said the shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday at 26th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Police said the girl, who is under 12, was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, while the man was taken to University Hospital.
Authorities asked that anyone with information about the incident call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
