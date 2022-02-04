LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The emergency dispatch center for Jefferson County said during a 24-hour span, from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, it received calls for around 60 crashes. There were no reported fatalities, but 16 crashes involved injuries.
On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., MetroSafe reported calls for four non-injury accidents and one involving an injury. From 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., MetroSafe reported calls of three injury accidents and four non-injury crashes.
The winter weather caused damage to at least one traffic light, while some power lines and trees fell down.
LMPD encourages motorists to stay off roadways during inclement winter weather and asks drivers to slow down because some roads could be dangerous.
LMPD said during winter weather, police won't respond to crashes if there are no injuries and the road isn't blocked.
The department is asking drivers to exchange information with one another if multiple vehicles are involved. Police also suggest submitting a report for any non-injury accident on the LMPD website, here. You can also report minor crashes to Kentucky State Police here.
