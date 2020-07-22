LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and one person is injured in connection with a gas leak that took place Wednesday at a home near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the incident took place just after 12 p.m. at a home on Sanford Avenue, off Buechel Bank Road.
Authorities say two people were found dead at the home, and another person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not known.
This story will be updated.
