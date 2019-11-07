LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michael Bublé is coming to Louisville in the spring.
The Grammy winning singer will bring his "An Evening with Michael Bublé Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bublé is known as a modern day crooner comparable to Frank Sinatra with hits like "Feel Good," "Home," "When I Fall in Love" and "Haven't Met You Yet."
Bublé's "Christmas" album is a holiday favorite and has accumulated more than 1 billion streams in the past year.
Tickets go on sale Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at the Yum! Center box office and Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $69 to $147.50 plus fees.
