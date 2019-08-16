LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michael J. Fox, star of "Family Ties" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy, will be recognized during the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville next month.
The Muhammad Ali Center will honor Fox with the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Courage at a special presentation at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Sept. 12.
The center is recognizing Fox for his advocacy for those who have Parkinson's disease, through the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
According to a news release, Fox will not attend the presentation, but Debi Brooks, co-founder and executive vice chairman of Fox's foundation, will be there to receive the award on his behalf.
Others will be recognized at the ceremony as well, including:
- Musician Michael Lang, co-creator of the original 1969 Woodstock festival will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for using music to spread a universal message of unity and peace.
- Olympic swimming gold medalist Mark Tewksbury will receive the Gender Equity Award for his ongoing fight for justice, fair play and equal rights.
- Amy Hehre, CEO and founder of OVI Children's Hospital in Kenya will receive the Global Citizenship Award for providing orphans across Sub-Saharan Africa with medical assistance and other essential support.
- Dr. Mark Lynn, owner of operator of 90 regional Visionworks and local philanthropist, will receive receive the Muhammad Ali Kentucky Humanitarian Award for his philanthropy, civic engagement, and ongoing support of his community.
The theme of this year's ceremony is "Courage." Again this year, Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali, will be a presenter at the ceremony.
