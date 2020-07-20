LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan-based steel maker has expanded its Louisville plastics operation to expand its inventory and services.
Alro Plastics, a division of Alro Steel, has moved into a new 50,000-square-foot facility at 5500 Shepherdsville Road, doubling the size of its former facility, which is nearby.
The company makes plastics for products including signs and playground equipment as well as bullet- and heat-resistant products for use in buildings. It has six production facilities across the U.S.
The company, founded in 1987, said in a news release that it can cut plastic sheets of up to 6 inches thick and plastic rods up to 18 inches in diameter, with cut-to-size products and next-day delivery available in some areas.
Its parent company, Alro Steel, was founded in 1948 by brothers Al and Robert Glick. It operates in more than 70 locations in 12 states and delivers metals and plastics to 25,000 customers in North America.
