LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mid-America Trucking show is underway in Louisville.
It started Thursday at the Kentucky Expo Center on Phillips Lane, and continues through Saturday, March 26. According to its website, the industry-only event is expected to attract more than 70,000 attendees. More than 1,000 exhibitors will be on-hand for the event.
Drivers can get a look at the latest products, test-drive new trucks, and connect with suppliers and customers. The Kentucky Expo Center has hosted the show since it started in 1972.
"Well it's the 50th year," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "That merits a great deal of celebration. We'll have a lot of activity on the property. They've got a concert Friday night. Then they're doing a truck pull Saturday evening, so they've got some new things they're going to be involved with this time to allow opportunity for their people."
The show is expected to bring more than $20 million to the Louisville area.
