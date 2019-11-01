LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Middletown branch of the Louisville Free Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday in its former location in the East Government Center.
However, because of staff shortages, the facility will open only on a limited basis. And given the city’s fiscal challenges, its long-term future remains unclear.
The branch closed June 20 as part of a city budget shortfall of $25 million. City leaders blamed the shortfall on a pension bill increase from the state, but they also failed to agree on a way to generate additional revenue.
The library said in a news release that the Louisville Metro Council “later passed a budget amendment that allocated $412,500 to temporarily reopen a more limited branch.”
“Mayor Greg Fischer has made clear that in the current budget situation ... reopening the Middletown branch, which is less than five miles from the new, larger Northeast Regional Library, is not fiscally responsible and deepens inequities across our community,” the library said.
The library also said that hiring staff has proved challenging.
“(To) date, only four of seven positions needed to staff the branch have been filled. Work to fill the additional positions will continue as the branch reopens, and staff from other locations will help out in the interim.”
Library Director Lee Burchfield said work at the library is rewarding, and she urged people to apply for positions online.
Because of staffing and funding constraints, the branch will be open only from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The branch will offer services including computers, book return “and a small browsing collection of popular materials for children and adults,” the library said.
The branch’s future after next summer is unclear. The city’s lease on the East Government Center facility expires next summer.
The library said that the councils’ ordinance that reopens the library says its operation is "contingent upon securing a signed partnership with the City of Middletown or another entity providing space at no cost or de minimis cost for the Library by December 31, 2019."
The library said that no suitable site has been identified at negligible cost.
