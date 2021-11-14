LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Middletown Library is reopening at its new location on Monday.
After being closed for nearly two years, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held to celebrate the return of the library.
It's located on Shelbyville Road across from Kroger. The library was previously located in the East Government Center, but it was closed due to budget cuts in 2019.
The City of Middletown will allow the library to use the space rent-free, while Metro Government covers all operating costs.
The space with more than 5,000-square-feet will offer 25,000 books and materials. It features computers, free Wi-Fi, a kids section and spaces for reading and studying.
