MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) — Beloved by so many people, the Louisville Free Public Library's Middletown branch reopened during a time of tough budget cuts in Louisville. But a countdown clock is ticking that could close the branch for good.
Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman has made it his goal to prevent that from happening.
"People constantly are asking me, 'Are we going to keep it?' or 'What's the status of the library? Will it stay open?'" Chapman said. "And my answer to them is, 'Yes.'"
Chapman has drawn up a long-term plan for the branch, as required by Metro Council. As stipulated in Council's recent budget, "the continuation of the Middletown Branch Library is contingent upon securing a signed partnership agreement with the City of Middletown or another entity providing space at no cost or de minimis cost for the Library by December 31, 2019."
The lease at the current home of the library is too expensive, Council members said. Chapman and others have been searching for solutions for months.
"We have a piece of property that can become permanent," Chapman told WDRB News on Saturday. "It is a piece of property that the City of Middletown owns."
Chapman's long-term solution is a piece of property between the Middletown Kroger and Eastern High School that Middletown is willing to lease to Louisville for free. It's square footage is almost identical to the current location, Chapman said. The only problem? It's already under lease by a home furnishings store until 2023.
So, the second half of Chapman's plan asks Louisville to help Middletown find a smaller, more temporary space until then. Chapman said Middletown would even be willing to pay some of the rent.
"Maybe, you know, through stuff like this I've found over the years it makes us all pull together and work together for a common goal and get something accomplished, and that's always good," he said.
Chapman said he'll meet with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and his staff in early January to start hashing out and finalizing the plan.
Related Stories:
- Despite Middletown library branch's reopening, there's still no plan in place to save it from closing again
- After months of budget debates, Middletown Library to reopen with reduced hours and staff
- Hundreds have signed petition to save popular Louisville library from budget cuts
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.