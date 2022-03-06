LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mom is gathering donations for her son, who's deployed in eastern Europe. What she didn't expect to see was the outpouring of support from the community.
Misty Chapman is boxing up care packages for her son who's a member of the Army National Guard.
"He's a great kid," Chapman said. "He was Soldier of the Year in 2020 with the Army National Guard. He's very driven. I have no doubt of his capability and his love of the country."
He's been deployed to a remote area in eastern Europe and doesn't have easy access to things that remind him of home.
The Pentagon is deciding if it should send more U.S. troops to NATO member countries on a permanent basis following Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"I'm concerned as a mother, but at the same time I have confidence in our country and our military, and I have no doubts that the best outcome will be for our country," Chapman said.
The U.S. has around 2.5 million active duty members across all branches of the U.S. military, including reserves.
"I think it's important for them to know that they are supported," Chapman explained. "You know, they have taken a year of their lives that they're over protecting our freedoms, and I think so many times people forget the importance of support that they need."
What started as something small for her son, has now blossomed to about 150 care packages for his entire unit.
"It's just been an amazing outpouring from friends, family, people that know my son, people that don't know my son that just want to support our military," Chapman said.
The boxes will cost about $2,000 to send, so she says any help is appreciated.
Items they are looking for include beef jerky, protein bars, chips, trail mix, wet wipes, Chapstick, travel size toiletries, decks of cards and puzzles. Similar small items that will last several months are also welcome.
They are packing everything up Sunday, March 13th.
For more information, her email address is mistychapman001@gmail.com.
