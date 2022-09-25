LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for something to do? The Middletown Peddler's Mall will host its Fall Kickoff Outdoor Festival on Sunday.
From noon to 5 p.m., you'll be able to enjoy food trucks, giveaways, music, and so much more.
In a post on Facebook organizers said you can also expect vintage goodies and unique treasures.
40 outdoor vendors are expected at the Peddler's Mall in Middletown.
Vendors include a pop-up bar from Castle & Key, a photo lounge created by Jasper Lain Designs, Fresh Flowers by Rosedale Mercantile, the Pocket Bakery's Cookie Truck, and some food from Valley Dairy Freeze.
