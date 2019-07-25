LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, cash and purses have all been stolen in car break-ins around Louisville, and police said it's mostly due to unlocked cars.
So Middletown Police, along with the Louisville Metro Police Department, is reminding people to be vigilant and just lock your car.
Middletown Officer Eric Kemper said he thinks two to three groups of kids are behind the break-ins.
"These kids are mobile," he said. "The teenagers that are out doing this stuff, they have their cars, and they're old enough to drive. Going from one side of town to another is not that big of a deal to break-in a car."
Officers do have some leads on specific suspects. The public has already been asked for help to find a man who tried to break into a car in the Beckley Woods subdivision earlier this month. Luckily, the car was locked.
Middletown Police also posted video of a man trying to break into another car that was also locked. Even though they didn't get away with anything from those cars, officers are looking for them.
But in cases where something is stolen, thieves are taking guns, money, laptops and purses.
"A guy got out and busted a woman's window out while she was at funeral service that was taking place at church here in Middletown," Kemper said. "She had a handgun in the car that was taken. It was in her purse."
Police say even when items are hidden in the car, thieves are finding them.
The below map shows the 42 thefts from cars in Middletown from January 2019 to now, including four in the last month. Both Middletown Police and LMPD work together trying to find out who's behind the crimes.
"If it's something that's important to you, you need to take it in the house with you," Kemper said.
He said when you walk your dog at night, check your car to make sure it's locked
