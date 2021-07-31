LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can catch classic movies again at midnight at Baxter Avenue Theatres.
The company announced that "Midnights at Baxter" return on Saturday night.
The Louisville theater will play "Dune" on July 31, "The Big Lebowski" on Aug. 7 and "The Room" on Aug. 14.
No one under 18 is allowed alone at the theater without a parent or guardian after 5 p.m. each day "due to growing issues with theatre disruptions."
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and children.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.