LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Lexington Road, between Grinstead Drive and Stilz Avenue, closed Feb. 17 for the final phase of Louisville Water’s $26 million repair project.
Drivers are being rerouted along Grinstead and Stilz to get around the closure, which is expected to continue through the end of April. Once this part is finished, the entire project will finally be complete.
The Louisville Water Company started the Eastern Parkway Project in 2016 after three serious breaks along the water main. After investigating the damage, crews determined they needed to repair 6.4 miles of the water main to prevent future breaks.
Crews are now in the third phase of the project along Lexington Road. Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokeswoman for Louisville Water, said this last mile is probably the most complicated and dangerous of the entire project.
"In order to get the new pipe into this area, we actually have to cut Lexington Road nine different spots along this route," she said. "It’s just dangerous. It’s not safe for our crews to be in this road pushing pipe when you’ve got cars going by you at 40 to 50 miles per hour."
The original plan was to shut parts of Lexington Road for a couple weeks. However, Dearing Smith said after reviewing the project with engineers, it was decided a full closure would be the safest option. She said because the pipe jogs underneath the highway in so many places, they would’ve been closing the road, then opening it up, then closing again and opening it again. However, she said a full closure will allow crews to get all the work done at once without any interruptions, preventing any delays.
"We’re going to do something that is going to cause a lot of inconvenience to folks," Dearing Smith said. "And we’re going to admit that right up front."
Local residents will have access to their homes. Louisville Water is sending postcards to inform everyone impacted, and the company apologized to residents for the added traffic and to drivers for the inconvenience.
As an added proactive measure, while the road will be torn up and crews have access to the water main, they will be making more safety connections. There are actually three water mains underground in that area. Workers will connect one of those smaller mains to the larger Eastern Parkway one. That way, if something fails in the future with one pipe, there will be a backup.
