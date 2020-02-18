LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 1950s military ID found hidden in a wall in downtown Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, has been united with the family.
While renovating a building in Lawrenceburg, a construction worker found hidden in a wall some bottles of beer and bourbon and a military ID from the 1950s, according to a story by LEX 18.
The worker gave the ID, issued on Sept. 3, 1954, and belonging to Carl A. Harvey, to the tourism office.
Kendall Clinton, executive director of Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission, posted on Facebook Tuesday that the mystery had been solved.
The ID “has been picked up by Harvey's nephew, who saw the story on TV last night. Another man who knew Harvey called to tell me that Harvey did construction work before he died in 1992 and had put the ID and some other items inside the wall of the building in Lawrenceburg years ago when he was doing renovations, sort of a time capsule.
Clinton said the family “may frame the ID now that they have it back.”
