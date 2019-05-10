LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The skyline along the Louisville waterfront is changing.
A new $24 million luxury apartment complex called Waterside at River Park Place recently opened. Construction on the 107-unit complex started last winter. Developers say 16 of those units are already leased.
Units range from studios to three-bedroom apartments with rent ranging from $1,125 to $3,325 per month.
"Our residents enjoy being able to walk through the park, all the way to work or around town, Waterfront Wednesdays, the baseball stadium," said Hank Hillebrand, director of development at Poe Companies. "So we have that as our greatest amenity, I think."
Other amenities at the complex include a fitness center, dog park, grilling station and a pool.
