LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge set a $1 million for a Louisville man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl and fracturing her skull.
A judge entered a not guilty plea for 29-year-old Cane Madden. He's charged with rape, assault and robbery.
Police say he went up to the girl in her backyard in the California neighborhood on Friday, hit her over the head with a shovel, raped her and took her iPad.
The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of a skull fracture, but is expected to survive.
Madden was charged with another sex crime in 2017, however a judge dismissed the charges after he was ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.
