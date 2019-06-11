LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Closed for nearly 10 years, a drug treatment center for women is open once again, thanks to a big donation.
The Ladies of Promise addiction recovery center for women on West Market Street in Louisville celebrated its grand re-opening on June 11. The residential treatment center had to close nearly a decade ago because of code violations.
The center was able to reopen after a $2 million donation from the father of a former patient. The generous donor also bought several other buildings so Ladies of Promise can expand.
For founder Aileen Bryant Wales, it's a way to pay it forward after being sober for 21 years.
"It was a lot of suffering in my household with addiction," Wales said. "I was one of the first ones that made it out. But as a result of that, my two aunts are here, my cousins are here. We're getting out of addiction and my sole purpose is to reach a hand out to help someone out."
Ladies of Promise hopes to help up to 100 women once the expansion is finished.
