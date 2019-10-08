LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $6.8 million expansion is driving record growth for the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The museum saw an 11% increase in attendance during the last fiscal year from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
“We came here in the early 2000s. A lot was added since then,” said Ken Lloyd, who was visiting the museum Tuesday. “It had quite a change and good additions.”
The expansion included new event space, meeting rooms and exhibit areas that pay homage to legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas and jockey Bill Shoemaker.
“The way they arranged it and the presentation was very good,” Lloyd said. “The attendance here has been good ever since I've known it, but it's steadily growing like Derby has grown also."
Gift shop sales spiked 13% during the last fiscal year. Events like weddings and corporate meetings were up 27%.
“It’s been almost a year since our expansion, and we have been blown away by the numbers we are seeing. We had over 242,000 visitors walk through our doors," said Rachel Collier, communication director for the museum. “We sold 6,928 mint julep glasses. We served 7,127 mint juleps. We sold 3,000 hats and fascinators in our gift shops.”
The Kentucky Derby Museum continues to grow, adding specialty tours like its Horse Farms Tours, a new Fire & Bourbon Dinner, and a VIP Thurby lounge for race fans.
